Sindh Fixes Wheat Price at Rs. 4,000 per Maund

The Sindh government has fixed the support price of wheat at Rs. 4,000 per 40 kg in a bid to aid the farming community, which has suffered substantial damage at the hands of the devastating flood.

In this regard, the Sindh cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday.

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Remains Over 42% Despite Slight Decrease

Shah said that Sindh has bought imported wheat for Rs. 9,000 per maund. This means that wheat growers from foreign countries have benefitted at the cost of local farmers. However, he highlighted that the government has decided to benefit the local growers so that they could utilize the imported wheat to sow the crop after floodwater recedes.

The Sindh cabinet also decided that the provincial wheat department would start releasing the wheat stocks from 1st October 2022.

Sindh’s agricultural sector has faced losses worth billions of rupees due to the flood. Cotton, sugarcane, onion, chillies, rice, and date palms are the most affected crops in the province.