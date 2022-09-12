This is The Smartphone PM Shehbaz Sharif Uses

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif apparently does not care for the latest and greatest smartphones, or simply does not care for upgrading to newer models. He does not use the latest iPhone, Samsung, or Xiaomi, but uses a device that is about 6 years old.

PM’s focal person Muhammad Abu Bakar Umar shared a video on Twitter that shows Shehbaz Sharif riding a plane alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres during his visit to the flood-hit Sindh.

By the end of the video, you can see the PM briefly pulling out his phone, and it appears to be an iPhone 7.

PM Shehbaz doesn’t normally carry/use his mobile phone in public. This is probably the first time he pulled out his phone during a meeting—to show a flood related video to UN Secretary General— and guess what? It’s not iPhone 14, not even X or 9 … It looks more like iPhone 7. pic.twitter.com/jPVzrUSxau — Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) September 10, 2022

In his Tweet, Umer says that the Prime Minister never carries his phone in public and this is the first time he has been seen using it in a meeting. He used it to show a flood-related video to the UN Secretary-General.

People in the comments asked Umer why the PM does not use the latest smartphones to which he responded by saying that he only uses his phone for urgent tasks and not entertainment.

He also revealed that when he met the PM in 2011, he was using a Nokia 3310.

iPhone 14

Speaking of iPhones, the latest one is out now and is available for pre-orders in Pakistan already. The new iPhone series includes iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Since import taxes have increased even more over last year, the new iPhone 14 is even more expensive than the 13 series.

The prices are as ridiculous as you can imagine. The base iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage starts at a mind-boggling Rs. 419,999 while the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max is now the most expensive smartphone on the market at a staggering Rs. 689,999.

Note that these prices are for preorders on one specific retailer website, and prices may vary between vendors.

