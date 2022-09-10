iPhone 14 Series Arrives in Pakistan For Nearly Half a Million Rupees

The iPhone 14 series became official around the world earlier this week, including iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Apple has ditched the iPhone Mini in favor of the iPhone 14 Plus, which is simply a larger model with the biggest battery on an iPhone yet.

ALSO READ iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Unveiled With Better Cameras and Battery Life

These phones are now available for pre-orders in Pakistan as well, and the prices are as ridiculous as expected. The base iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is available for a whopping Rs. 419,999. This is even more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has a starting price of Rs. 370,000.

The increase in prices can be blamed on the rise of import taxes, which not only affected smartphones, but laptops, graphics cards, and other hardware alike. As a result, the iPhone 14 Plus has a starting price of Rs. 459,999, iPhone 14 Pro is at Rs. 489,999, and the Pro Max model will go for Rs. 529,999.

The most expensive smartphone available in Pakistan as of yet would be the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max, which costs a staggering Rs. 689,999. You could get multiple new motorcycles for that price or even a used entry-level car!

As mentioned earlier, these phones are only up for pre-orders at the moment, so they will not reach you before October at the very least.

A Better Deal

If you are still looking to buy an iPhone, getting the previous generation is a much better deal at the moment, especially since the 14 series does not bring dramatic improvements.

A 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max can be grabbed for Rs. 389,999 which is a lot cheaper than the 128 GB iPhone 14 at Rs. 420,000. This way, you get double the storage and all the advantages of a Pro Max variant including a bigger screen (with ProMotion as well), better battery, and powerful cameras. If you are planning to save even more money, you can simply get a 128GB iPhone 13 for “only” Rs. 299,999.

If you don’t mind settling for even older generations, a base-level iPhone 11 is available for Rs. 184,999.

All of these phones can be grabbed from Telemart.