Govt Notifies Appointment of Heads of Top Energy Companies

The federal government has today notified the appointment of Imran Abbasi as Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), while Zahid Mir has been appointed as MD Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL) after the cabinet approval.

ProPakistani has received official notifications of their appointments.

Zahid Mir has worked as MD OGDCL in the past as well. He has also served as MD of Pakistan Refinery Ltd.

During the previous tenure of PML-N, Abbasi was appointed the head of OGDCL. However, he did not join the organization. He has also worked in an oil and gas company in the United States (US).

The post of MD/CEO PPL has been run on an ad-hoc basis since 2018, while OGDCL is operating without permanent MD for the past one year.

In July, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a committee to finalize the recommendation for hiring MD PPL and OGDCL. The committee, after careful deliberations, recommended a list of three candidates for the slot of MD OGDCL. The list included Zahid Mir, Nadeem Bajwa, and Haroon Rashid.

For the post of MD PPL, two names were recommended, including Imran Abbasi and Moin Raza Khan.