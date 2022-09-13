Here Are The New Import Taxes on Mobile Phones

There is a reason why the new iPhones cost an absurd amount in Pakistan. Import taxes have been raised yet again, to the point a base-level iPhone 14 costs more than last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max with double the storage.

As per the new rates, a 128 GB iPhone 14 costs Rs. 419,999, a base iPhone 14 Plus is going for 459,999, the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro is Rs. 489,999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost you Rs. 529,999. But these are based on commercial rates, which are always higher than the total cost of a phone plus import taxes.

As for the import taxes alone, the tables below show the new rates. Note that these rates have been effective since August 22 and will be applicable until next year on the same date. As always, the charges are different for imports made through passports and CNIC.

Passport Rates

Mobile Phone Value in USD Fixed Rate in PKR Up to 30 1230 Above 30 and up to 100 6400 Above 100 and up to 200 17280 Above 200 and up to 350 23800 + 17% Sales Tax Above 350 and up to 500 34000 + 17% Sales Tax Above 500 and up to 700 52000 + 17% Sales Tax Above 700 60000 + 17% Sales Tax

CNIC Rates

Mobile Phone Value in USD Fixed Rate in PKR Up to 30 1430 Above 30 and up to 100 7843 Above 100 and up to 200 20031 Above 200 and up to 350 24770 + 17% Sales Tax Above 350 and up to 500 39000 + 17% Sales Tax Above 500 and up to 700 635000 + 17% Sales Tax Above 700 71500 + 17% Sales Tax

Going by these rates, importing an iPhone 14 through a passport should cost about Rs. 276,100. A base iPhone 14 costs $799, which is Rs. 184,701. Adding 17% sales tax (Rs. 31,399) + Rs. 60,000 brings the total value to Rs. 276,100. This shows how much of a margin phone retailers tend to have.

This means that all upcoming phones, especially flagship phones, will launch with ridiculous price tags in Pakistan. Samsung’s new foldables, for instance, will easily cost you around Rs. 400,000 and above.