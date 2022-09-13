Man Arrested for Performing Umrah on Behalf of Queen Elizabeth

Saudi law enforcement agencies have arrested a Yemeni national who claimed to be performing Umrah on behalf of the deceased British Queen, Elizabeth II.

The man had posted a video of himself, in the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, on social media.

He was holding a banner in the video saying, “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.” The clip was widely circulated on Twitter with Saudi users subsequently calling for the man’s arrest.

#Mecca: A #Yemenite pilgrim dedicated his "Umrah" to Queen Elizabeth and was arrested Arab media reports that a Muslim pilgrim from Yemen who came to Mecca to perform the "Umrah" (pilgrimage to Mecca that is not during the Hajj) decided to dedicate it to the… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8uY4WTYqBT — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) September 13, 2022

The non-Muslims are prohibited from entering the holy city, let alone performing Hajj or Umrah, although they can be performed on behalf of deceased Muslims.

This is not the same for non-Muslims, on the other hand, like the late Queen, who was supreme governor of the Church of England, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican communion. Additionally, Saudi Arabia does not allow pilgrims to carry banners or chant slogans in holy places.

ALSO READ Chinese Firm Eyeing Investment in Pakistan’s Telecom Sector

The state media confirmed the arrest through a statement on Monday, saying that the man was arrested for ‘violating the regulations and instructions for umrah’, and that he was referred to the public prosecution. The state TV broadcasts of the incident blurred the banner in the clip.