Punjab Govt’s Insaf Academy Displays Indian Boy as Pakistani Student

The Punjab government recently launched the Insaf Academy for the students of Matriculation and Intermediate levels. The initiative is aimed to counter the prevalent tuition culture in the province.

Although the students have lauded the move, it has now been pointed out that the official website of Insaf Academy is displaying an Indian student as a Pakistani student.

Let’s have a look at the image on the website first:

However, a simple reverse image search on Google shows that Muhammad Taha is in fact ‘a happy Indian student sitting on the stairs showing thumb up working on laptop, in the university campus.’

Besides, the images of the other two Pakistani students have also been obtained from the internet.

The same search technique shows that Muhammad Ali’s image has been taken from the website of HBL’s Personal Loan.

Here is the image on the website:

Here is the image from the original source:

Lastly, Samreen Khan’s image is also available on the internet.

Here is the image on the website:

Here is the image from the source.

No doubt, Insaf Academy is a brilliant platform that levels the playing field for students with different economic and social backgrounds. However, the provincial government should have used images of native Pakistani students on Insaf Academy’s website.