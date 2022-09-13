Namibia’s 2022 T20 World Cup Squad Announced

Namibia has banked on experience in the 16-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The squad will be led by the talismanic skipper, Gerhard Erasmus, and sees a blend of youth and experience. Many of the impressive performers from the 2021 edition of the tournament have been retained as Namibia will hope to replicate its performances from the UAE in Australia.

Namibia impressed one and all in 2021, getting out of a tough group in Round 1 that included Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Ireland to make it to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Many key names from that historic performance are retained in the squad, along with a few who will make their World Cup debuts. Skipper Erasmus could bank on the likes of JJ Smit, Stephen Baard, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, and David Wiese, who were members of the squad from the campaign in 2021.

Namibia has also introduced some new names in the squad, who will make their T20 World cup debut. Wicketkeeper-batter Lohan Louwrens, batter Divan la Cock, and pacer Tangeni Lungameni are the three names in the squad who will feature for the first time in the marquee tournament.

Namibia has been paired alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and UAE in Group A of the Round 1 stage of the 2022 tournament. Namibia will open its campaign against Sri Lanka on 16 October at Kardinia Park in Geelong. The Erasmus-led will face the Netherlands on 18 October and UAE on 20 October at the same venue.

Here is the squad: