India Announces Squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

India has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer, making his return from injury.

The squad is, however, missing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup.

Here is the complete Indian squad.

Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Hood Rishabh Pant (wk) Dinesh Karthik (wk) Hardik Pandya R Ashwin Yuzvendra Chahal Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Bhuvneshwar Kumar Harshal Patel Arshdeep Singh

Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar are standby players.