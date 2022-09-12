India Announces Squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

India has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer, making his return from injury.
The squad is, however, missing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup.
Here is the complete Indian squad.
|Rohit Sharma (c)
|KL Rahul
|Virat Kohli
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Deepak Hood
|Rishabh Pant (wk)
|Dinesh Karthik (wk)
|Hardik Pandya
|R Ashwin
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Axar Patel
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Harshal Patel
|Arshdeep Singh
Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar are standby players.