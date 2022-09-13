NEPRA Approves Rs. 4.34 Per Unit Increase for July FCA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on Monday, increased the electricity tariff by Rs. 4.34 per unit under the head of fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

This increase in tariff of the distribution companies (Discos) is for the fuel adjustment for July 2022. Consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs. 59 billion due to this increase.

The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) had submitted an application seeking an increase of Rs. 4.69 per unit. NEPRA conducted a hearing on 31 August 2022 and has now issued a judgment on the July FCA.

As per the notification, the Rs. 4.34 per unit fuel adjustment for July will be charged in the bills for September 2022. This will apply to all consumers except lifeline consumers of the Discos. Also, the increase will not be applicable to electric vehicle charging stations.