NEPRA Approves Relief of Rs. 4.12 Per Unit in FCA Charges for KE Consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a Rs. 4.12 per unit reduction in monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges for consumers of K-Electric (KE) for July.

According to an official statement, during a public hearing held on 31st August 2022, the regulator approved this decrease. The reduction will apply to all the KE consumers, except lifeline users, for one month only.

KE had requested a reduction of Rs. 3.48 per unit, however, NEPRA approved a relief of Rs. 4.12 per unit for the consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA had approved Rs. 11.10 per unit hike in KE’s fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges for the month of June.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to the exorbitant FCA charges in the preceding months and the subsequent public protests. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced an exemption from FCA charges for electricity consumers.

Initially, the exemption was announced for consumers with up to 200 units of power usage in June, but it was later extended to 300 units. Around 1.8 million consumers of KE benefitted from the relief.