PIMS Barred From Hiring on Vacant Posts

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSRC) has issued verbal orders to stop the recruitment of about 780 vacant positions at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

The PIMS officials briefed the Senate’s Standing Committee on Health on Monday that the ministry has prevented recruitment for the vacancies of healthcare workers, including anesthetics, trauma surgeons, physicians, nurses, paramedics, and other staff.

Headed by Senator Dr. Humanyun Mohmand, the standing committee visited several PIMS wards and departments and asked patients about the quality of services that the hospital administration provides.

The PIMS officials disclosed that the hospital has been understaffed for the last 20 years and asked the committee members to facilitate its recruitment process as it caters to thousands of people from Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

Dean PIMS, Dr. Rizwan Taj, told the committee that there are over 250 vacant seats in the School of Dentistry, which forces the hospital to only provide OPD services and procedures in the department.

Responding to the senators’ questions, Dr. Taj stated that foreign-trained trauma surgeons and experts are unwilling to join the hospital as they are already earning well while the government’s pay is relatively less. He also urged the members to allow the hospital administration to make professional recruitments instead of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) tests.

Furthermore, the committee members highlighted the high costs of various procedures that are beyond some patients’ affordability and ordered the hospital administration to resolve the issue by reducing their prices or by financing the patient through Zakat and Bait-ul-Maal.