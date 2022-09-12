Young Footballer Dies of Injury After Failing to Get Medical Attention in Chitral

In a shocking incident, Mansoor, a young footballer, died on the field during a match in Chitral after suffering a head injury.

The footballer died after being hit in the head during a football event in Chitral. According to reports, Mansoor died after failing to get immediate treatment.

Reportedly, the injured player did not receive adequate medical treatment during the local event which caused his sudden death. While no official confirmation has been provided, the death of a player on the field owing to a lack of medical facilities is a tragic event that will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the newly developing game of football in Chitral and surrounding areas.