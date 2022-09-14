ECP Exempts FBR Officials from Election Duties in Punjab

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted an exemption to the officers and staff of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) including its field formations from the election duties in the Punjab Province.

In this regard, the FBR issued instructions to all heads of field formations of FBR (located in Punjab province) on Wednesday.

The ECP has granted the said exemption to the officers of the FBR due to their heavy engagements in revenue collection, enhanced tax demands and recovery proceedings in the field formations.