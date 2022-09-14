Here’s West Indies Squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

West Indies announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with Evin Lewis making a return to the squad for the first time since the 2021 event in UAE.

Evin Lewis returned as West Indies named their squad of 15 players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The squad also has two uncapped players in Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer.

“We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies,” said CWI Lead Selector. Desmond Haynes. “In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well,” he added.

I said at the beginning of my tenure that I would be interested in giving players the opportunity and I think I have been consistent in doing that. I believe it is a very good team we have selected, and it is a team that will compete, given that we have to qualify from Round 1 into the Super12s.

West Indies play Zimbabwe on October 19 in its first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in the first round. Scotland and Ireland are the other teams in West Indies’ group The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12s.

West Indies is also due to play Australia in a two-match bilateral T20I series on October 5 and October 7 ahead of the T20 World Cup.