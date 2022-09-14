Mobile App Launched to Survey Houses Damaged by Floods in KP

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has launched a mobile application for surveying damaged houses in the province’s flood-hit areas in a bid to ensure transparent relief compensation to the flood affectees.

A meeting on the introduction of the app was held on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash. It was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), representatives of the Pakistan Army and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and other concerned officials.

The attendees were informed that the KP Information Technology (IT) Board had designed and developed the app and that relevant officials are receiving expert training on its usage.

The attendees were informed that the survey will begin on 15 September, and the Bank of Khyber will provide the necessary compensation after its completion.

According to the preliminary assessment reports by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of KP, 91,456 houses in total are said to have sustained damage during the floods.

A couple of weeks ago, the provincial government also launched the ‘Flood Reporting App’ to provide immediate relief to flood victims by enabling them to request authorities for assistance with food, medicines, and other resources.

The app has a complete system for the provision of relief to victims and for the monitoring of feedback. It also facilitates users in quickly reporting accidents and the sort of assistance required.