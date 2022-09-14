Telcos Continue to Restore Connectivity in Flood-Affected Areas

The number of non-functional telecom sites has been reduced to 163 as a result of the continued efforts by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas.

This was highlighted in an official statement released by PTA. The telecom authority said that work is in progress for the complete restoration of telecom services in flood-affected areas, which is its top priority.

The statement said that as of now, 129 cell sites in Sindh and 34 in Balochistan are affected and inaccessible due to flood water, however, other operational sites in the vicinity have ensured that ensure that there is no communication blackout.

PTA is continuously monitoring the situation and will continue to update the public about the restoration of leftover sites, the statement added.

It should be noted that on 6th September, the non-functional sites count stood at 320. PTA also announced to have fully restored the optical fibre backhaul which provides nationwide connectivity.