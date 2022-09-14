US Opens Up on F-16 Parts Deal With Pakistan

The Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Ned Price, has stated that the $450 million deal for the proposed F-16 fighter jets’ equipment will facilitate Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

He explained in a weekly media briefing that the F-16 fleet is capable of aiding Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations while the US is expecting the country to persevere in its action against terrorist organizations.

Price also emphasized Pakistan’s importance as a US ally, notably in counter-terrorism ventures, and mentioned that the latter offers maintenance and sustainment programs as part of its long-standing policy. Furthermore, Pakistan is a key element of both countries’ larger bilateral relationship, and the planned sale will ensure Islamabad’s capacity to confront current and future terrorism challenges by preserving its F-16 fleet, Price asserted.

On the other hand, India expressed concerns about this deal during its meetings with the US official, Donal Lu, in New Delhi.

The US’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) gave the necessary approval for this proposed deal last week, which infuriated New Delhi. Even though the DSCA had also clarified that the proposed deal does not entail any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions, and had assured that it would not affect the regional balance of power, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has protested against it.