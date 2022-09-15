Chery Launches a Honda Civic RS Competitor Taking Design Cues From Lexus [Photos]

Chery has debuted the Arrizo 5 GT to a warm reception in China. Upon first glance, its new styling is quirky and overdone.

Car News China recently shared a few photos of Arrizo 5 GT at a display event, where it shares a striking resemblance with Lexus IS. The front-end entails a smooth and short nose, a sharp front bumper, and a huge ‘Spindle Grille’ that can be found in all modern Lexus models.

The side profile is like most sedans. It has a few creases along the side, a dark multi-spoke alloy rim design that resembles that of the Honda Civic Si, and a normal wheelbase. Arrizo 5 GT’s rear end also derives inspiration from Lexus, with its edgy taillight design, sporty bumper diffuser, and quad exhaust tips.

The interior design is similar to high-end modern cars with a plain and minimalistic dash, and two large screens for the driver’s display and the infotainment system.

The car — being a sporty variant of the normal Arrizo 5 — will have a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 197 horsepower and 290 Newton-meters of torque to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. With this power, Arrizo 5 GT boasts a 0-100 km time of under 6 seconds, which is quite fast.

The sedan’s starting price is equivalent to Rs. 3.4 million, however, with extra options, it can cost up to Rs, 3.8 million. Given its performance, looks and stature, Arrizo 5 GT seems to be a viable competitor to Honda Civic RS, MG GT, and other similar cars.