Honda To Debut Ten New Electric Bikes in 2025

Honda is gearing up to launch 10 or more new electric motorcycles by 2025. The company made the announcement during a briefing session regarding its motorcycle business plan.

The company aims to launch these bikes in China, Asia, Europe, and Japan. The offerings include electric scooters, commuter bikes, street bikes, crossover bikes, and cruiser bikes.

Honda has divided the bikes into two categories — Electric Bicycles (EB), Electric Mopeds (EM), and Electric Vehicles (EV). The EB category is defined as a vehicle having a top speed of 25 km/h or less. EM will have a top speed of 50 km/h or less and an EV is described as a vehicle with a top speed of over 50 km/h.

The presentation highlighted that the EVs will be launched in Japan, Europe, and the US, while the EMs will be launched in all markets except Japan, Europe, and Asia. The company will launch 7 mopeds, 3 large bikes, and 1 small trail bike for children. Although, it has not revealed many details about its upcoming products or their prices.

Honda in Pakistan

Atlas Honda has been in Pakistan for several decades and is the biggest bike manufacturer in the country by production and sales volume. Despite that, the company sells bare-bones museum pieces to this day.

Atlas Honda has been announcing multiple price hikes, all the while claiming that its bike manufacturing is 90% localized. Despite that, the demand for its bikes remains strong due to a lack of choice for the buyers.