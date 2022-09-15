HBL Raises Retirement Age to 65

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) announced that it has raised the staff service age for its employees from 60 years to 65 years.

The policy comes into effect from 1 September 2022, making employees who turned 60 on or after this date eligible, the bank announced in a press release on Thursday.

“With effect from 1 September 2022, the bank will retain all its management staff till the age of 65 years,” it said in a press release.

President & CEO at HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb, stated, “The strides the bank has made over the last eight decades, would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of its people. HBL, with guidance from the Chairman and the Board of Directors, undertook the step of raising the service age to improve the quality of life of those we work with and those we serve.”

“In the current socio-economic environment, this first-of-a-kind step is a game-changer for the financial industry. This ensures that the staff continue to financially support their families in the present global and local economically challenging times. Moreover, it will allow the bank’s experienced staff members to further utilize their skills and also pass on those skills to the younger generation,” added the press release.