Naseem Shah Donates His Famous Bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation

Pakistan’s young pacer, Naseem Shah, has announced to auction off his bat with which he hit two sixes against Afghanistan in order to help flood victims across the country.

The pacer had hit two consecutive sixes against Afghanistan with the mentioned bat and will donate it to the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF), which will place it on auction and use the collected funds for flood relief operations.

Express pacer Shah posted a video on Twitter in this regard and declared that he is giving away his valuable bat to the SAF, as they are the first in line to provide assistance to people in crisis.

Furthermore, he requested SAF’s founder, Shahid Afridi, to support flood victims, particularly those from his native area of Lower Dir and Swat, and concluded his video message with words of support for SAF and Afridi in this cause.

Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.

It is pertinent to mention that the pacer garnered global recognition after he smashed two consecutive sixes in a crucial nail-biting match against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup on 7 September.

Note here that Shah took seven wickets with a 7.66 economy, conceding a total of 138 runs in five matches of the tournament.