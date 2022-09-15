Pak-Iran ‘Pishin Border Market’ to Open in Coming Month: Commerce Minister

The Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar announced that the opening of the Pakistan-Iran ‘Pishin Border Market’ is expected in the coming month, which will increase the trend of free trade between the two countries.

The Pishin border market had been completed and its inauguration was on the cards, while work on other three markets, including Gabd, Rimdan, and Kohak, would start soon, he said.

ALSO READ Rupee Crashes 8th Day in a Row As Import Bill Soars, Markets Give in to Political Heat

Syed Naveed Qamar said this during a meeting with the Iranian Parliamentary delegation on Thursday, led by Malek Fazeli, including members Mr. Majid Naseri Nejad and Dr. Mohsen Fathi, at the Ministry office in Islamabad.

The minister said that 12 border markets have been proposed by both sides to increase the volume of mutual trade between the two countries, out of which, nine have been mutually approved.

He said that there would be trade through these border markets under the barter system. The minister said there was a dire need to increase the trade volume in petroleum and gas, which would help increase mutual trade volume.

Naveed Qamar said, “We are importing Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Iran and its import also needs to be increased. There is also a need to increase its production in Pakistan,” he said. Further adding, “We import electricity from Iran for Gwadar and this also needs to be increased.”

ALSO READ Vegetable Prices Falling After Imported Stock Reaches Local Market

Responding to the delegation’s proposal to increase cooperation and trade in the pharmaceutical sector, the minister said that Pakistan was both importing and exporting in the pharmaceutical sector. He also suggested that people from the pharmaceutical sector should be included in the next trade delegation.

On this occasion, the Head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation, Malek Fazeli, said that Pakistan and Iran are neighboring countries with a common border of 920 kilometers, from which mutual trade is also carried out and the movement of people continues throughout the year.

He said that Iran wishes to increase the volume of mutual trade between the two countries, adding that Iran cooperated with Pakistan for overcoming the shortage of onions and tomatoes.

ALSO READ Govt to Continue Charging FPA in Electricity Bills

He said that as a member of the Iranian Parliament, he considers cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in the field of energy essential. Similarly, work on Iran Pakistan gas pipeline also needs to be completed in near future.

He said that there is a difficult situation in Pakistan due to floods and natural disasters, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. In this regard, the government of Iran will fully cooperate with Pakistan for the rehabilitation of these people.