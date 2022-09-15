Pakistan and Uzbekistan to Enhance Trade; Explore Liberalized Visa Regime

The leadership of Pakistan and Uzbekistan have decided to convene the mutual governmental commission at an earlier date to discuss timely completion of Trans-Afghan Railway project, fully operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) and mutual Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met on the sidelines of the Heads of Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, today.

The two leaders exchanged views on Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and regional and international issues. The Prime Minister thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his sympathies and for sending humanitarian aid to the flood-affected people. He highlighted the devastation caused by the climate-induced floods in terms of loss of human lives and damage to crops, livestock, housing, and critical infrastructure.

The wide-ranging talks covered bilateral cooperation, with a special focus on trade and economic relations, and regional connectivity through rail, road, and seaports.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the significance of enhancing political ties and fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by fully operationalizing the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The Prime Minister underlined the need for closer defense and security cooperation and further increasing collaboration in the fields of education, culture, and tourism. He emphasized that a liberalized visa regime would encourage the business community of both countries to boost bilateral trade and investment.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of the Trans-Afghan Railway project and expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of the field expedition inside Afghanistan by the technical teams from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. Once completed, this project would effectively link the Central Asian countries with the world through the seaports of Karachi and Gwadar.

The two leaders agreed to early convening of the Inter-Governmental Commission to formulate specific proposals and projects to further deepen and broaden Pakistan-Uzbekistan cooperation across the entire spectrum.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan. The Uzbek President invited the Prime Minister to visit Uzbekistan.