Rawalpindi Police Announces Traffic Plan For Chehlum on September 17

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has announced a traffic plan for the Chehlum procession for martyrs of Karbala on September 17.

According to details, the government will place a diversion on DAV College Chowk on Liaquat Road. It will direct all traffic in the area to Gawalmandi road. Furthermore, CTP will close-off City Sadar road from Mashriq Hotel to Fawara Chowk and divert the traffic towards Mohanpura.

The department will place a diversion near Ganjmundi police station and divert the traffic towards Hamilton Road. It will also completely close the road from Bagh Sardaran, Chungi No. 4, to Bansan Wala Chowk to divert the traffic towards Asghar Mall road.

CTP will place a diversion on Bani Chowk to direct the traffic towards Circular road, Waris Khan Road, and Kohati Bazaar. Iqbal road from Committee Chowk to Fawara Chowk will also remain shut and the traffic will be sent towards Murree Road.

College road from Akbar International to Naya Mohalla will remain closed. Wardens will direct traffic in that vicinity towards Liaquat road. Also, At the time of the procession, 5th Road will be closed from Rehmanabad turn, Murree road to College chowk, as well as Saidpur road.

Furthermore, the department will barricade 4th road from Punjab Bank roundabout to Kali Tanki Chowk. It will also completely close Asghar Mall Road from Asghar Mall Turn, Murree Road, to Degree College chowk.