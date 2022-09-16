Chery Tiggo Twins Get Another Massive Price Hike

The latest wave of price hikes is in full effect as immediately after Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) increased the prices of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs.

Although the company didn’t give any particular reason for the hike, the cause is most likely the latest increase in the dollar rate. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Tiggo 4 Pro 4,999,000 5,499,000 500,000 Tiggo 8 Pro 6,999,000 8,199,000 1,200,000

Details

GNL launched both SUVs — Chery Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8 Pro — earlier this year at a price tag of Rs. 4,599,000 and Rs. 6,599,000 respectively. Tiggo 4 Pro is a competitor to MG ZS and Kia Stonic, while Tiggo 8 Pro is a competitor to Changan Oshan X7 and Haval H6.

Tiggo 4 Pro has a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that sends 145 horsepower (hp) and 210 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox. Tiggo 8 Pro features a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that sends 195 hp and 290 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a DCT automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs also have decent equipment including Keyless Entry and Push Start, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist, driver and passenger airbags, and a modern infotainment system.

Although both SUVs are appealing value propositions in their respective segments, the latest price hike may dampen their demand.