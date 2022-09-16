Heavy Rains Predicted for Different Parts of Pakistan Yet Again

A shallow western disturbance is prevailing over the upper parts of the country and light to moderate with few heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in these parts.

According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest private automated weather stations network and weather source, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and upper Punjab are likely to witness downpours in the next two days.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mardan, Kohat, and Muzaffarabad are expected to receive heavy rainfalls during the forecast period.

Pak Weather provided extensive exclusive coverage during this year’s monsoon season, predicting weather accurately in parallel with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Last month, it had predicted that Karachi is set to cross the 1,000 mm mark for the first time in its history as torrential monsoon rainfall continuously broke all records in the provincial capital.

Earlier this week, it revealed that Karachi has crossed the 1,000 mm mark as Bahria Town has received 1,048 mm of annual rainfall so far this year.