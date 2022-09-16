GSK Clarifies Alleged Recovery of Panadol Stocks From Its Warehouse

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (member of the Haleon group) has issued a clarification regarding the news about the raid on one of its warehouses and subsequent recovery of a huge cache of allegedly hoarded Panadol.

In an official letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), GSK confirmed that authorities conducted a raid on one of its warehouses. However, GSK strongly rejected the media reports which claimed that the pharmaceutical company had intentionally hoarded Panadol to create an artificial shortage.

According to the letter, the Panadol stocks stored at the warehouse were intended to be released and distributed all over the country as a routine practice.

GSK Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited is led with the purpose of delivering everyday healthcare products to its countrymen with humanity, the letter added.

A testament to this fact is the commitment the company has demonstrated through challenging times over the past years.

The letter asserted that GSK will continue to supply Panadol in the country and has adjusted its production capacity to ensure the availability of the medicine despite market obstacles.