Indian Experts Call Shan Masood One of the Sharpest Minds in Cricket [Video]

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Shan Masood, has finally made his way into the national squad for the home series against England, the tri-nation series in New Zealand, and the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Masood, who was dropped from the national team in 2021, remained one of the consistent batters in the year 2022 who excelled in the Pakistan Super League, T20 Blash, County Championship, and the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Yesterday, after the chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, announced Shan’s inclusion in the squad for the mega event, some Indian cricket experts praised Shan and called him “one of the finest sharpest brains of cricket.”

While discussing Pakistan’s cricket analysts, one of the experts stated, “When you hear Shan’s cricket analysis, you will become his fan. He is a fluent English speaker. He is familiar with every league and every player.”

The Indian experts also discussed his recent hard work, stating that Shan had a strike rate issue, but he has now improved it. “He is very knowledgeable about cricket and talks about everything in depth,” he added.

" One of the finest sharpest brain of cricket" about SHAN MASOOD pic.twitter.com/a5yZyGSziD — Awais Aamir (@Awais10882105pa) September 15, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, the left-hander played his last match in the National T20 Cup and left for Karachi where he will join the national squad ahead of the seven-match T20I series against England.