PCB Hits 5 Million Followers on Twitter

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 17, 2022 | 11:44 pm

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached 5 million Twitter followers, the board honored the cricket community with a special message for the fans.

Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account now has 5 million followers. PCB uses its social media account to inform cricket fans about recent events involving Pakistan Cricket.

Through the PCB’s Twitter account, fans get direct access to updates on both domestic and international cricket in Pakistan.

As the number of Twitter users following PCB hit 5 million, PCB posted a special tweet to thank cricket lovers for always supporting and promoting Pakistan cricket.

