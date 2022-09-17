PCB Hits 5 Million Followers on Twitter

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached 5 million Twitter followers, the board honored the cricket community with a special message for the fans.

Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account now has 5 million followers. PCB uses its social media account to inform cricket fans about recent events involving Pakistan Cricket.

5️⃣ 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 💪 Thank you for the relentless love and support for Pakistan cricket 💚 pic.twitter.com/CvD3HtdKXp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2022

Through the PCB’s Twitter account, fans get direct access to updates on both domestic and international cricket in Pakistan.

As the number of Twitter users following PCB hit 5 million, PCB posted a special tweet to thank cricket lovers for always supporting and promoting Pakistan cricket.