Beach Resort by Icon Launched During Zameen.com Property Sales Event in Lahore

Zameen.com held another successful Property Sales Event at a private hotel in Lahore. The event featured over 35 premium real estate ventures that are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials of the company including Zameen.com Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan.

Moreover, Icon Developers Director Shiekh Shakeel, Managing Director Kashif Javaid and Project Director Mohammad Affan, and other stakeholders were also present at this one-day property affair.

During the latest property event, a new premium real estate venture ‘Beach Resort by Icon’ was also launched. Beach Resort by Icon spans over 104 kanals and features 6 ground-plus-15 floors residential towers.

Each tower has two top floors reserved for opulent penthouses that come with indoor pools. In addition to the penthouses, the inventory of this project includes 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments. It was highlighted that the groundbreaking of the project had already commenced in a recently held ceremony.

While addressing the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that all the lucrative amenities of Beach Resort by Icon would bring innovation to the residential expectation and promote apartment culture – which was rendered essential for the progress of the provincial capital.

He said that the company would keep introducing such trustworthy and profitable ventures for investment.

Beach Resort by Icon Project Director Mohammad Affan stated that the project would be the landmark development of modern Lahore with its prime location, modern construction, and highly-desirable facilities.

He urged people to invest in this project that’s all set for generating high returns on investment.