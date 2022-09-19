Govt Enhances Profit Rates on Naya Pakistan Certificates by Over 5%

The federal government has decided to enhance the profit rates of ‘Naya Pakistan Certificates’ (NPCs) and its Islamic version by over 5% on different holding periods

Sources in the Ministry of Finance have told ProPakistani that the profit rates on the certificate have seen a maximum rise from 13.5% to 15.5 percent.

ALSO READ Roshan Digital Accounts Record Lowest Inflows Since March 2021

The profit rates have been increased to provide lucrative rates of return to overseas Pakistanis and attract foreign exchange inflows into the country through ‘Roshan Digital Accounts’ (RDAs).

The following table shows revised profit rates for different periods.

Terms Old Rates (%) New Rates (%) Changes (%) 3 months 9.5 15 5.5 6 months 10 15.25 5.25 12 months 10.5 15.5 5 1 year 10.75 14 3.25 5 years 11 13.5 2.5

The profit rates on government-guaranteed investment bonds have been increased in the rupee terms in line with the increasing interest rates in the international market which made these investment products less attractive for expatriate Pakistanis. However, the rates of return on the US dollar terms remains the same.

According to data released by the SBP, the overall inflows coming through RDA accounts surged to $5 billion. The number of accounts maintained by expatriate Pakistanis also soared to 456,732 across 175 countries by August 2022-end.

The overall investment made in the government-guaranteed issues surged to $3.185 billion including $1.66 billion in the NPC and $1.518 billion in the ‘Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificate’ $43 million in equity market etc.

In less than two years the amount received by Pakistan is more than the amount received by friendly states, foreign direct investment, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

ALSO READ Govt Debt Skyrockets Over Rs. 50 Trillion in July Due to PKR Devaluation

SBP is working to introduce the ‘Roshan Business Account’ in near future to provide enhanced facilities to overseas Pakistanis for doing business and investments in Pakistan. The banking regulator is also working to launch products such as pension, insurance and Takaful under RDA. Besides, the number of banks will be increased in the coming days and a dedicated portal for complaints management will be launched.

At present, the investment facility in NPC through RDA is provided by 14 banks. The number of banks is being increased in the coming months.

It is expected the number of RDAs will double from 0.5 million to 1 million, including its inflows which could surge to nearly $10 billion, in the next year.