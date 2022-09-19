Govt Solar Plan Not to Harm Net Metering System; Clarifies Energy Ministry

The new plan of 10,000 MW of solar electricity will not affect the net metering system of distribution companies, clarified the Water & Power Wing of the Ministry of Energy.

Ministry of Energy has further clarified that if household solar units are lesser than off-peak units, they can be deducted from the Wapda bill. If the solar units are greater than off-peak units then the Wapda purchase price would remain the same.

Recently, it was stated that NEPRA is looking to amend the Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015, to reduce the payment for distributed generators of net metering by almost 30 percent. Experts deemed this measure to be damaging to the incumbent government’s initiative to increase the share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix, which is currently highly dependent on costly imported fuel. This will also demotivate domestic consumers from shifting to solar electricity. As net metering helps domestic consumers reduce the burden of bills and also adds energy to the national grid.

However, the Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir, on Saturday, commenting on reports of changes in the net metering system, said that there is no such thing on the cards right now, and no changes are being made for domestic solar energy users.