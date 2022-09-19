Punjab Officially Announces Class 9 Results

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially announced the results of the annual exams for class 9.
All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, have published the results on their respective websites.
Here are the links to the websites of all BISEs in Punjab:
|Board
|Website
|Rawalpindi
|https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/
|Lahore
|https://www.biselahore.com/
|Multan
|https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/
|Faisalabad
|http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/
|Sargodha
|https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/
|Gujranwala
|https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/
|Bahawalpur
|https://bisebwp.edu.pk/
|D.G.Khan
|https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/
|Sahiwal
|https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/
In case a website is down or takes ages to load, students can check their results through a text message. All they have to do is to send their roll numbers on the numbers mentioned below.
|Board
|Number
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Lahore
|800291
|Multan
|800293
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Bahawalpur
|800298
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Sahiwal
|800292
To recall, the annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June. The final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May. The results of class 10 were announced on 31 August.