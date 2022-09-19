MOL Discovers More Gas and Condensate in Kohat

MOL Group with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) has made a gas/condensate discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at the Lockhart formation in the Tolanj West-02 development well drilled in Tal Block, located in Kohat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company, also known as MOL Group, is the operator of Tal Block, along with OGDL as one of the joint venture partners with a 30 percent working interest, according to the stock filing.

The well was spudded on April 10, 2022, to produce hydrocarbon from the already discovered horizon of Tolanj West D&PL i.e. Lumshiwal Formation, and to test the hydrocarbon potential of Lockhart, Shinawari, and Samanasuk Formations (as exploratory targets). The well has been successfully drilled down to a depth of 4119.34m TVD.

Based on the interpretation results of wireline logs data, Lockhart Formation (Exploratory Target) was tested successfully at a rate of around 8.3 MMCFD gas and 34 BPD of condensate at 32/64 inch choke size with a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,285 psi.

The new discovery has de-risked further exploration play in TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities. The said discovery will also help and contribute towards improving the energy security of the country from indigenous resources.