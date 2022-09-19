OnePlus Confirmed to Launch an Affordable Smartwatch Soon

The rumors around a new OnePlus smartwatch were true. The Chinese brand has confirmed that it is going to launch a new smartwatch dubbed the Nord Watch soon. Going by its name, it is expected to be an affordable version of the current OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus India has started teasing the Nord Watch, confirming that a launch is imminent. According to the teaser image, the upcoming smartwatch has a standard wearable design with a square display, curved body, prominent lugs, and a crown on the side, reminiscent of the Apple Watch. It has a simple silicone band in black that matches the watch’s gray appearance.

Take a look at the image below.

It remains to be seen whether it will be a full-fledged smartwatch or simply a fitness band pro max. OnePlus describes its main lineup of wearables as “smartwatches” despite the lack of functionality they have to offer compared to its rivals. The Nord Watch may be a similar case, especially since it is going to be a cheaper version of the original.

According to older rumors, we know that the watch will have a 240×280 screen resolution. It will have support for a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step count, fitness tracking, and other health-related features. It will also let you control music playback on your phone and show your notifications as well. Likewise, it is unclear if it will have splash resistance onboard or how long the battery will last.

Those are all the details we have at the moment and the watch’s status is still “Coming Soon”. That being said, there is no official launch date yet, but since the teaser campaign has already started, it will not be long before more details are revealed.