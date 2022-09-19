Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Kit Leaked Ahead of Launch

The festivities for the 2022 T20 World Cup are already underway with the mega event just under a month away. All the participating teams have already announced their squads for the tournament and the majority of the teams are now finalizing their kits for the competition.

Similarly, Pakistan has also teased the launch of their new T20 kit which the Babar Azam-led side will don for the mega-event. With the launch of the kit right around the corner, a few images leaked on social media with Babar wearing the new kit.

The design of the new kit is inspired by thunder, which is depicted in the shirt through light green lines running across the torso. The main base of the kit is dark green with different shades of green running across the shirt.

Have a look at the leaked design:

RUMORED! Potentially Pakistan’s new kit for the #T20WorldCup. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/YbfBo8ly1J — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) September 18, 2022

More leaks of what could potentially be Pakistan’s #T20WorldCup kit. pic.twitter.com/qV3SEvnS4G — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) September 18, 2022

While the leaks are not official, it is expected that the Pakistan cricket team will be seen donning this jersey in the mega event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to reveal that the official kit unveiling for the 2022 T20 World Cup will be held on Monday 19 September. They uploaded a teaser of the kit captioned ‘Thunder Awaits’.