Pacer Fatima Sana Ruled Out of Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana has been ruled out of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup scheduled to take place from October 1.

The pacer twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The PCB medical panel after investigating the injury has advised the pacer a four-week rest.

The pacer, who featured for Barbados Royal in the Women’s CPL, was also not part of the first phase of the preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from 30 August to 2 September.

The board said that her replacement will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad and the reserves will assemble at Lahore Country Club today to undergo a 10-day camp starting tomorrow (Monday). The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on 28 September for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan.

Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar are among the reserve players.