PM to Seek More and Early Funds Release in Meetings With IMF and World Bank Heads

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will request more and early release of funds in his upcoming meetings with the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank during his ongoing five-day visit to the United States (US) to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier will meet Managing Director (MD) IMF Kristalina Georgieva and President World Bank David Mills on 21st September. Besides, he will also meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates on 22nd September.

He will also update all leaders about the country’s devastation from the flood situation and the aid coming from many nations.

The PM will address the UN General Assembly on 23rd September.

He will also attend a dinner being hosted by US President Joe Biden. Sources disclose, “He may have a meeting with President Biden”.

PM Shahbaz Sharif will also participate in the “Global Food Security Summit”, which is being held by Senegal and African Union President.

During his visit, the PM will meet several heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettle, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the Spanish President Pedro Sánchez.

ALSO READ MOL Discovers More Gas and Condensate in Kohat

The premier will also hold meetings with the President of the European Union Council Charles Michel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.