McDonald’s Pakistan Supports Pakistani Cyclists in World Road Cycling Championships 2022 in Wollongong, Australia

McDonald’s Pakistan is glad to support Zainab Rizwan, Rabia Garib, and Ismail Anwar who are participating in World Road Cycling Championships 2022 in Wollongong, Australia. They will be representing Team Pakistan in this worldwide sports event.

More than 1,000 of the top international cyclists from 70+ nations will compete for a gold medal and the coveted rainbow jersey. It is one of the top five sporting events in the world and will be an event, unlike anything Wollongong has ever experienced.

The 2022 UCI Road World Championship competition schedule includes 11 races over eight days. Taking in the stunning coastline and dramatic escarpment that encircles the city, all Road Race and Time Trial events will unfold within Wollongong city and surrounds.

Schedule of Pakistan’s Riders in 2022 World Road Cycling Championships

Women Elite Time Trial

September 18, 2022 Pakistan Time 04:35AM – 07:30AM

Distance 34.2km

Pakistan Rider: Zainab Rizwan

Pakistan Rider: Rabia Garib

Men U23 Time Trial

Monday 19 September Pakistan Time 8:20am– 12:00pm

Distance 28.8km

Pakistan Rider: Ismail Anwar

Women Junior Time Trials

September 20, 2022

Pakistan Time 04:30am – 06:05am

Distance 14.1km

Pakistan Rider: Maryam Ali

Women Junior Road Race