McDonald’s Pakistan Supports Pakistani Cyclists in World Road Cycling Championships 2022 in Wollongong, Australia

McDonald’s Pakistan is glad to support Zainab Rizwan, Rabia Garib, and Ismail Anwar who are participating in World Road Cycling Championships 2022 in Wollongong, Australia. They will be representing Team Pakistan in this worldwide sports event.
More than 1,000 of the top international cyclists from 70+ nations will compete for a gold medal and the coveted rainbow jersey. It is one of the top five sporting events in the world and will be an event, unlike anything Wollongong has ever experienced.
The 2022 UCI Road World Championship competition schedule includes 11 races over eight days. Taking in the stunning coastline and dramatic escarpment that encircles the city, all Road Race and Time Trial events will unfold within Wollongong city and surrounds.
Schedule of Pakistan’s Riders in 2022 World Road Cycling Championships
Women Elite Time Trial
- September 18, 2022 Pakistan Time 04:35AM – 07:30AM
- Distance 34.2km
- Pakistan Rider: Zainab Rizwan
- Pakistan Rider: Rabia Garib
Men U23 Time Trial
- Monday 19 September Pakistan Time 8:20am– 12:00pm
- Distance 28.8km
- Pakistan Rider: Ismail Anwar
Women Junior Time Trials
- September 20, 2022
- Pakistan Time 04:30am – 06:05am
- Distance 14.1km
- Pakistan Rider: Maryam Ali
Women Junior Road Race
- Saturday 24 September
- Pakistan Time 03:00am – 04:50am
- Distance 67.2km
- Pakistan Rider: Maryam Ali