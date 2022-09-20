Online Scammers Arrested in Karachi For Stealing Thousands of Dollars

Financial fraud is running as rampant as ever in Pakistan. A fresh police report shared by Tribune has revealed that three suspects have been arrested for stealing money through online fraud in Karachi, Joharabad.

According to the police report, the suspects were involved in embezzling funds in Pakistan as well as other countries. Local police conducted a raid at Federal B Area Block 15 near UBL Sports Complex at a tea hotel and arrested the three suspects named Inamullah, Muhammad Irfan, and Phillips Ansar. Inamullah is the mastermind IT expert in the group, the report says.

These three were reportedly scamming innocent people into giving up their profile data and bank account details through various fake IDs. They would then log into the stolen accounts and transfer all the money to their own accounts. They were also using fake documents to make their activities appear legitimate.

The police report says that the scammers used this method to rob thousands of dollars from innocent people. Other than the three suspects, the police also recovered USB sticks, laptops, hard disks, passports, and various checkbooks during the raid.

Earlier this month, Islamabad’s Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) arrested a gang of 10 scammers for similar financial fraud. They were posing as bank employees to trick people into giving up their account details.

The gang used Pakistani and Saudi Arabian SIM cards to scam people and would steal money out of breached accounts. The fraudsters stole around Rs. 3 million from one of the victims and robbed thousands from others as well.

The CCC recovered 5 phones and 25 international SIM cards from them during the raid. Further investigations are now underway and a case was filed under The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2021.