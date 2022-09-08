Scammers Posing as Arab Bank Employees Arrested in Islamabad

Islamabad’s Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) has arrested a gang of 10 scammers that were posing as bank employees, reported ARY News earlier today.

ALSO READ FIA Detains Gang Involved in Illegal Issuance of SIM Cards

These scammers were posing as Arabian bank employees to obtain account data from unsuspecting citizens to breach their accounts and steal money. The gang made use of Pakistani and Saudi Arabian SIM cards to trick people, according to details shared by the CCC.

The complainant who reported the gang to CCC informed the authority that the fraudsters had scammed Rs. 3 million out of him and stole from other people too.

During the raid, CCC recovered 5 phones and 25 international SIM cards from the arrested scammers. Further investigations are now underway and a case has been filed against the scammers under PECA Act 2021.

In related news, FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell restored the Sindh Minister for Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani’s Facebook page that was hacked. Following the Minister’s complaint, FIA was able to recover the Facebook page with around 60,000 followers.

An FIA spokesperson told ARY News that the hackers were able to take over the page by sending a malicious link. The link gave these hackers unlimited remote access to the page, which they used to post obscene content on the social network page. The attackers retained control of the page for almost two weeks.

After getting his account back, Aijaz Jakhrani posted a video message on his page thanking the FIA team for taking swift action and retrieving his access. He thanked FIA Director-General (DG) Sanaullah Abbasi, FIA Additional Director Imran Riaz, and Deputy Director Kaleemullah Memon.

Aijaz Jakhrani suspects that his political opponents are the ones to blame and criticized them for playing cheap tricks to defame him. He warned the hackers that they will be arrested soon, and their motives will be exposed.