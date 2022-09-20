PTI Chairman Imran Khan Announces New Committee to Revive Pakistan’s Economy

Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has constituted a special committee, comprising of political and economic experts, to propose remedial measures for the economic recovery of the country.

This was decided during a meeting of PTI’s senior political leadership and the economic team held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan. It was agreed that the former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen will head the economic committee.

It was also decided that to develop a comprehensive plan to protect the lower-most section of the society from the worst effects of the economic crisis, the committee will hire experts from several other fields including energy, industry, social welfare, trade, and agriculture.

Khan highlighted on the occasion that a large section of the population is facing the worst inflation, high electricity prices and a stagnant economy. To aid the masses, PTI will prepare a complete road map for the economic recovery.

While reiterating his demand for early elections, Khan highlighted that the hard hours put in by the PTI regime to save the country from bankruptcy have been wasted within weeks. A well-established and developing economy was destroyed as a result of a foreign conspiracy, he added.