All You Need to Know About KP’s CMEEF Scholarship Program 2022

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced Chief Minister’s Education Endowment Fund Scholarship (CMEEF) 2022.

It is a fully-funded scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate students that covers entire educational expenses and also offers Rs. 5,000 monthly stipend.

KP’s Higher Education Archives and Libraries Department offers this merit and need-based scholarship program. Candidates for the BS, BE, MS, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs in the selected subjects and institutions will receive scholarships.

Here is all you need to know about CMEEF Scholarship Program 2022:

Eligibility Criteria for Undergraduate Programs

Only KP domicile holders are eligible.

Candidates must fulfill the admission criteria of the ‘approved institutions’ (given below).

Candidates must not have availed of any other scholarship.

The monthly income of the candidate’s father/guardian must not be over Rs. 100,000 from all sources.

Candidates must sign a bond/undertaking.

Undergraduate Programs Institution Discipline No. of Scholarships Agha Khan Medical College Karachi MBBS 2 GIKI Swabi BS (Laser and Opto Electronics) 4 University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar BE (Mining Engineering) 4 UET Peshawar BE (Industrial Manufacturing Engineering) 4 COMSATS Abbottabad BS (Power Engineering) 4 UET, Lahore BE (Petroleum Engineering) 2 NED University Karachi BE (Petroleum Engineering) 2 University of Peshawar (UoP) BS (Anthropology) 4 UoP BS (Social Work) 4 UoP BS (Disaster Management) 4 UoP BS (Geology) 8 IMSciences Peshawar BBA 4 IBA Karachi BS (Accounting & Finance) 4 NUST Islamabad BE Geo-Informatics (GIS/RS) 4 NUST, Islamabad BS (Physics) 4 NUST, Islamabad BS (Computer Science) 4 Government College University (GCU) Lahore BS (Mathematics) 8

Eligibility Criteria for Postgraduate and Ph.D. Programs

Only KP domicile holders are eligible.

Candidates must fulfill admission criteria (merit) or have a valid offer of admission in an approved discipline/institution for MS/MPhil/Ph.D. programs.

Candidates must have a minimum 50 percent score in GRE/GAT (General or Subject) for MS/MPhil, while 60 percent score in GRE/GAT (General or Subject) for Ph.D.

Candidates must be less than 50 years of age on the last date of receipt of the application as advertised by the institution.

Candidates must have a first-class academic career (minimum 1st division or CGPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 or 3.75 out of 5)

Candidates must not have any other scholarship.

The monthly income of the candidate’s father/guardian must not be over Rs. 100,000 from all sources.

Candidates must provide a bond/undertaking.

Postgraduate and Ph.D. Programs Institution Discipline No. of Scholarships in MS M.Phil Ph.D Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Geophysics 2 – 2 QAU Islamabad Anthropology 2 – 2 QAU Islamabad Mathematics 2 – 2 NUST Islamabad Nano Sciences and Technology 2 – 2 NUST Islamabad Computer Communication & Security/Information Security 2 – 2 NUST Islamabad Electrical Engineering 2 – 2 National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetics Engineering (NIBGE) Faisalabad Biotechnology – 2 – Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) Islamabad Nuclear Medicine 2 – 2 Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Anatomy 2 – 2 KMU Peshawar Microbiology 2 – 2 UoP Pharmacy 2 – 2 UoP Environmental Science 2 – 2 UoP Microbiology 2 – 2 Islamia College Univeristy (ICU) Peshawar English Literature 2 – 2 UoP Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering 2 – 2 GCU Lahore Mathematics 2 – 4 GCU Lahore English Literature 2 – – UET Peshawar Mining Engineering 2 – 2 UET Peshawar Industrial Engineering 2 – 2 Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Islamabad Economics – 2 2

Benefits

All educational expenses will be covered.

Candidates will receive Rs. 5,000 monthly stipend.

How to Apply

The candidates can apply for the scholarship directly at the selected institutions for the mentioned programs.

Deadline

The tentative deadline to apply for the scholarship is 15 November 2022. Therefore, candidates are urged to apply at the earliest. However, they are also advised to keep vising KP’s CMEEF website for the final deadline.

Other Details

The candidate’s scholarship will be canceled upon providing wrong or false information.

Candidates must not submit their applications at Management Unit Office, as they will not be accepted.

Selected institutes will forward recommendations for undergraduate programs before 15 November 2022. For postgraduate and Ph.D. programs before 15 December 2022.

Contact

Interested people can contact the concerned department at [email protected] and 097-2650165-2650167 for more information about the program.