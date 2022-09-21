All You Need to Know About KP’s CMEEF Scholarship Program 2022

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced Chief Minister’s Education Endowment Fund Scholarship (CMEEF) 2022.
It is a fully-funded scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate students that covers entire educational expenses and also offers Rs. 5,000 monthly stipend.
KP’s Higher Education Archives and Libraries Department offers this merit and need-based scholarship program. Candidates for the BS, BE, MS, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs in the selected subjects and institutions will receive scholarships.
Here is all you need to know about CMEEF Scholarship Program 2022:
Eligibility Criteria for Undergraduate Programs
- Only KP domicile holders are eligible.
- Candidates must fulfill the admission criteria of the ‘approved institutions’ (given below).
- Candidates must not have availed of any other scholarship.
- The monthly income of the candidate’s father/guardian must not be over Rs. 100,000 from all sources.
- Candidates must sign a bond/undertaking.
|Undergraduate Programs
|Institution
|Discipline
|No. of Scholarships
|Agha Khan Medical College Karachi
|MBBS
|2
|GIKI Swabi
|BS (Laser and Opto Electronics)
|4
|University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar
|BE (Mining Engineering)
|4
|UET Peshawar
|BE (Industrial Manufacturing Engineering)
|4
|COMSATS Abbottabad
|BS (Power Engineering)
|4
|UET, Lahore
|BE (Petroleum Engineering)
|2
|NED University Karachi
|BE (Petroleum Engineering)
|2
|University of Peshawar (UoP)
|BS (Anthropology)
|4
|UoP
|BS (Social Work)
|4
|UoP
|BS (Disaster Management)
|4
|UoP
|BS (Geology)
|8
|IMSciences Peshawar
|BBA
|4
|IBA Karachi
|BS (Accounting & Finance)
|4
|NUST Islamabad
|BE Geo-Informatics (GIS/RS)
|4
|NUST, Islamabad
|BS (Physics)
|4
|NUST, Islamabad
|BS (Computer Science)
|4
|Government College University (GCU) Lahore
|BS (Mathematics)
|8
Eligibility Criteria for Postgraduate and Ph.D. Programs
- Only KP domicile holders are eligible.
- Candidates must fulfill admission criteria (merit) or have a valid offer of admission in an approved discipline/institution for MS/MPhil/Ph.D. programs.
- Candidates must have a minimum 50 percent score in GRE/GAT (General or Subject) for MS/MPhil, while 60 percent score in GRE/GAT (General or Subject) for Ph.D.
- Candidates must be less than 50 years of age on the last date of receipt of the application as advertised by the institution.
- Candidates must have a first-class academic career (minimum 1st division or CGPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 or 3.75 out of 5)
- Candidates must not have any other scholarship.
- The monthly income of the candidate’s father/guardian must not be over Rs. 100,000 from all sources.
- Candidates must provide a bond/undertaking.
|Postgraduate and Ph.D. Programs
|Institution
|Discipline
|No. of Scholarships in MS
|M.Phil
|Ph.D
|Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad
|Geophysics
|2
|–
|2
|QAU Islamabad
|Anthropology
|2
|–
|2
|QAU Islamabad
|Mathematics
|2
|–
|2
|NUST Islamabad
|Nano Sciences and Technology
|2
|–
|2
|NUST Islamabad
|Computer Communication & Security/Information Security
|2
|–
|2
|NUST Islamabad
|Electrical Engineering
|2
|–
|2
|National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetics Engineering (NIBGE) Faisalabad
|Biotechnology
|–
|2
|–
|Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) Islamabad
|Nuclear Medicine
|2
|–
|2
|Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar
|Anatomy
|2
|–
|2
|KMU Peshawar
|Microbiology
|2
|–
|2
|UoP
|Pharmacy
|2
|–
|2
|UoP
|Environmental Science
|2
|–
|2
|UoP
|Microbiology
|2
|–
|2
|Islamia College Univeristy (ICU) Peshawar
|English Literature
|2
|–
|2
|UoP
|Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering
|2
|–
|2
|GCU Lahore
|Mathematics
|2
|–
|4
|GCU Lahore
|English Literature
|2
|–
|–
|UET Peshawar
|Mining Engineering
|2
|–
|2
|UET Peshawar
|Industrial Engineering
|2
|–
|2
|Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Islamabad
|Economics
|–
|2
|2
Benefits
- All educational expenses will be covered.
- Candidates will receive Rs. 5,000 monthly stipend.
How to Apply
The candidates can apply for the scholarship directly at the selected institutions for the mentioned programs.
Deadline
The tentative deadline to apply for the scholarship is 15 November 2022. Therefore, candidates are urged to apply at the earliest. However, they are also advised to keep vising KP’s CMEEF website for the final deadline.
Other Details
- The candidate’s scholarship will be canceled upon providing wrong or false information.
- Candidates must not submit their applications at Management Unit Office, as they will not be accepted.
- Selected institutes will forward recommendations for undergraduate programs before 15 November 2022. For postgraduate and Ph.D. programs before 15 December 2022.
Contact
Interested people can contact the concerned department at [email protected] and 097-2650165-2650167 for more information about the program.