Saudi Arabia Wants to Hire More Pakistanis With Skill Verification Program

Over 2.5 million skilled Pakistani workers live in Saudi Arabia. To further expand human resources from Pakistan, the Gulf state has launched a Skill Verification Program in Pakistan.

With this, Pakistan has become the first country to benefit from the newly launched program.

According to details, the program will consist of opening around a dozen test centers across Pakistan. These centers will take written and practical tests of skilled workers to prepare them for work in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in this regard, Director-General (DG) Skill Verification Program, Saad Aiqil, said that Pakistan becoming the first beneficiary of the initiative is a testament to the strong brotherly ties between the two countries.

Regarding the details of the program, Saad added that initially five groups of major occupations in Saudi Arabia have been created with a total of 160 jobs.

The latest move is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Under the program, the Middle Eastern nation announced abolishing the 70 years old Kafala system in 2019.

The end of the Kafala system has granted overseas workers the right to switch jobs and leave Saudi Arabia without obtaining prior permission from their employers.