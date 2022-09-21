Babar Azam Continues to Drop in ICC T20I Batting Rankings

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 21, 2022 | 2:58 pm

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, fell to fourth place in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings following a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup 2022, while Mohammad Rizwan retained the top spot.

Babar Azam, who scored only 68 runs in six innings and had a best of 30 in the competition, was dethroned by Mohammad Rizwan earlier this month.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s middle-order batter, moved up to third place after scoring 46 runs off 25 balls in the series opener against Australia, while Aiden Markram of South Africa held onto second place.

Last month, Suryakumar’s sudden climb in T20I rankings raised questions over the ICC’s criteria when he moved to the second slot after overtaking Rizwan and Markram despite playing only 22 T20Is in his career.

Here are the latest rankings:

Rank Player Team Rating Points
1 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 825
2 Aiden Markram South Africa 792
3 Suryakumar Yadav India 780
4 Babar Azam Pakistan 771
5 Dawid Malan England 725
6 Aaron Finch Australia 715
7 Devon Conway New Zealand 683
8 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 677
9 Muhammad Waseem UAE 671
10 Reeza Hendricks South Africa 628

