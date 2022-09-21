Rizwan Wins Hearts With Honest Reply Over Question Related to Criticism [Video]

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has been under criticism for his low strike rate since Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign, and some former cricketers believe he is not a good choice for the shortest format.

However, after scoring a blistering half-century at a strike rate of 147.83 in the first match, a reporter asked the wicket-keeper if it was a deliberate attempt to demonstrate intent, to which Rizwan responded with a brilliant answer.

The opening batter responded that he does not know who is discussing the strike rates, praying that Allah blesses whoever is discussing it because he is putting Pakistan first, not just him or Babar.

In the post-match press conference, Rizwan stated that if any player does not play for the country with complete honesty, he will face dishonor, but if someone comments out of spite, he will also face dishonor.

“Being honest is our biggest priority. They are thinking the best about Pakistan, and we are trying our best as well. I also make mistakes . The captain also tries to improve, everyone does,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rizwan set another record in yesterday’s match against England by becoming the joint-fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in the shortest format of cricket.

Last week, the 30-year-old dethroned Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, in the T20I rankings after a stellar performance in the Asia Cup 2022, where he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.