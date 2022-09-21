Check Out This Toyota Hilux Tundra Made in Japan [Images]

The all-new Toyota Tundra has gained huge fame across various markets for its uber-aggressive looks. Realizing the opportunity, Japanese car tuning company GMG Double Eight has dressed a Toyota Hilux in a customized Tundra body kit.

The kit includes a new front bumper, front grille, fake hood scoop, three marker lights, wheel arches, and redesigned alloy wheels with tires to match.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Traffic Police to Discard All Confiscated Documents

GMG Double Eight says that the kit of unpainted parts costs the equivalent of almost Rs. 650,000 excluding local taxes and shipping costs. Individually, the components cost:

Rs. 292,000 for the front bumper.

Rs. 8,500 for the honeycomb grille.

Rs. 13,500 for the marker lights.

Rs. 160,000 for the wheel arches.

Rs. 97,000 for the bonnet scoop.

Note that this is all exclusive of taxes and shipping costs. The company claims that the body kit requires no alteration and can be easily installed or removed. Given the popularity of both, Hilux and Tundra in Pakistan, these body kits may reach local car accessory stores soon.

Details

Toyota Hilux is Pakistan’s best-selling and most popular utility truck that also serves as a high-end passenger vehicle.

Its most popular variants — Revo G, Revo V, and Revo Rocco — have a turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 201 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It sends all that power to all-four wheels via a manual or an automatic gearbox, depending on the variant.

The new models have high-tech features such as clearance sonar, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, and a new center console, among others. The truck starts from Rs. 8,449,000 and goes up to Rs. 11,179,000 for the range-topping Rocco variant.

ALSO READ Honda HR-V Scores Five Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

Toyota Tundra is an amazing-looking truck that is the fancy of enthusiasts across Pakistan. Therefore, this bodykit may get quite popular once it reaches the local market.