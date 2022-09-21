Mentally Exhausted PIA Crew Accidently Deploys Emergency Slide Before Takeoff

Burnout is not taken seriously in Pakistani society. Employees overburdened by excessive workload tend to show signs of severe burnout after some time, which impedes their ability to perform day-to-day tasks normally.

In one such incident, a mentally drained cabin crew member of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently deployed the emergency slide of an Islamabad-bound flight.

According to reports, the PIA staff member deployed the emergency slide of flight PK 300 when it was taxiing on the runway of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

For the unversed, the emergency slide of an aircraft is deployed when it lands in case of an unforeseen event, and passengers are needed to be offloaded immediately.

Reports have claimed that the national flag carrier is facing a shortage of cabin crew, forcing the staff members to work longer than their designated duty hours.

Reportedly, PIA makes its cabin crew work 16 hours a day. On the other hand, crew members of private airlines work at most 12 hours a day. Moreover, PIA’s cabin crew gets 5 off days monthly in contrast to 9 holidays of private airlines’ crew members.