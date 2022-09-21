Pakistanis Studying in China Reject PIA’s Discounted Air Fare

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 21, 2022 | 2:03 pm

Pakistani students studying in China have rejected Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) 22 percent discount offer for ticket rates to China.

The development comes after PIA raised the cost of a one-way ticket to China to over Rs. 550,000, to which students reacted angrily and forced the airline to reconsider it, resulting in the 22 percent discount.

However, students have rejected the move because the ticket fares are still unaffordable for many of them due to a 500 percent price hike. They have also launched a social media campaign about it to alert the concerned authorities about the issue.

An actor and a social activist, Sehar Shinwari, said on Twitter that PIA’s Rs. 500,000 ticket rate is completely unfair for Pakistani students, as most of them will resume their studies after facing a great ordeal.

She also told the national airline to either introduce a bus service for students traveling to China via Khunjerab Pass or reduce the exorbitant ticket fares.

Another Twitter user, Ambreen, demanded an explanation from PIA for the price increase and claimed that students, who are already under financial burden, are being exploited by the inflated ticket costs. She called for an immediate reduction in ticket fares to around Rs. 100,000.

Note here that PIA had announced a 10 percent reduction in airfares with an additional 22 percent discount after receiving backlash from the students. It also recently increased the luggage capacity for students from 40 kg to 80 kg of luggage.

